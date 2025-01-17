Left Menu

Six Dead in Rocket Assault on Aid Convoy in Pakistan's Kurram District

A rocket attack on an aid convoy in Pakistan’s Kurram district has left six people dead, including two security personnel. The attack comes amid rising sectarian violence in the region, despite a peace agreement. The convoy, tasked with delivering food and medical supplies, was ambushed and partially destroyed.

In a tragic escalation of sectarian violence in Pakistan's Kurram district, six people were killed in a rocket attack on an aid convoy, official sources confirmed on Friday. Among the victims are two security personnel who were part of the convoy's protection detail.

The attack occurred on Thursday against a convoy of 35 vehicles transporting essential food and medical supplies. The assailants attacked using rockets and automatic weapons and reportedly set some vehicles ablaze.

A curfew is now in place in Kurram, where sectarian violence has already claimed over 130 lives since November last year. Despite a peace agreement reached at the start of this year, the tension persists, as demonstrated by this latest tragic incident.

