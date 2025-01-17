High-Stakes Heist: Mangaluru Bank Robbery Sparks Manhunt
A daring heist at Sahakari Sangh Bank in Mangaluru saw armed robbers loot over Rs 4 crore in valuables. Police launched a probe after the suspects, wielding weapons, forced bank staff to open the vault. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed heightened security and ordered a region-wide blockade.
An audacious mid-day heist unfolded at the Sahakari Sangh Bank in Mangaluru, with a gang of armed robbers making off with valuables worth over Rs 4 crore, police reported on Friday.
The incident, which transpired between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm, involved five to six masked men who entered the bank with weapons. Police noted the robbers, communicating in Hindi and Kannada, compelled bank employees to unlock a vault containing gold and other items.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened with top police officials to demand immediate action, also ordering enhanced surveillance and checkpoints to deter the suspects' escape. The police investigation has intensified, harnessing CCTV footage and technical surveillance to apprehend the culprits.
