Heightened Security Operations in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Suspected Threats

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district initiated a search operation due to suspected movement. Efforts are intensified across the Jammu region as Republic Day nears, with enhanced vigilance on the International Border and Line of Control. Locals are advised to stay indoors as security measures continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have commenced a search operation following reports of suspicious activity in the area, sources revealed on Friday.

Increased security measures are being implemented across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day, as top police officials urge heightened vigilance. This includes intensified vehicle checks and frisking.

Local authorities, alongside the Army and CRPF, are concentrating efforts in the forest areas of the Billawar belt, with the area cordoned off to locate the suspects. Additional troops are being deployed to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

