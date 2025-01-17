Billionaire Frank McCourt's Vision for TikTok's Future
Billionaire Frank McCourt expressed confidence in meeting the Supreme Court's criteria regarding the potential sale of TikTok. He claims to have a solution for keeping TikTok in the U.S., presenting this during a CNBC interview as something beneficial for President-elect Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:01 IST
In a recent CNBC interview, billionaire Frank McCourt asserted that his team meets the Supreme Court's criteria for a potential sale of TikTok. This comes amid ongoing debates about the app's future in the U.S.
McCourt, a notable figure, suggested that his proposal offers a viable solution for retaining TikTok within the United States. This move is seen as a way to alleviate concerns surrounding national security and data privacy.
He also added that the solution aligns with the interests of President-elect Trump, signaling a potential breakthrough in the TikTok controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
