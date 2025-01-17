Left Menu

Inauguration Moves Indoors Amid Weather Woes

Due to expected cold temperatures, the president-elect’s inauguration will occur indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The inaugural parade may be relocated to Washington's Capital One sports arena. Trump's transition team has yet to comment on the changes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to an anticipated cold snap, the president-elect's inauguration ceremony is being relocated indoors, CNN reported on Friday, according to inside sources.

The ceremony will take place within the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Reporters from the network suggested on X that the inaugural parade might also be shifted indoors to Washington's Capital One sports arena.

As of now, spokespeople from the Trump transition team have not provided comments regarding these adjustments.

