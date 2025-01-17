Inauguration Moves Indoors Amid Weather Woes
Due to expected cold temperatures, the president-elect’s inauguration will occur indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The inaugural parade may be relocated to Washington's Capital One sports arena. Trump's transition team has yet to comment on the changes.
In response to an anticipated cold snap, the president-elect's inauguration ceremony is being relocated indoors, CNN reported on Friday, according to inside sources.
The ceremony will take place within the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Reporters from the network suggested on X that the inaugural parade might also be shifted indoors to Washington's Capital One sports arena.
As of now, spokespeople from the Trump transition team have not provided comments regarding these adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
