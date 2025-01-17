Trump Moves Inauguration Indoors Due to Record Cold
Donald Trump announced that his upcoming inauguration will take place indoors at the U.S. Capitol due to severe cold weather. Drawing parallels from Ronald Reagan's 1985 indoor inauguration, Trump emphasized the decision was made to ensure attendee safety. A live broadcast will be available at the Capital One Arena.
In a significant decision, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his inauguration, initially planned for the outdoors, will now occur inside the U.S. Capitol.
The cold wave, with temperatures dropping to record lows due to an Arctic blast, prompted the change to the event.
This alteration mirrors a similar decision in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan moved his inaugural proceedings inside due to harsh weather conditions. Trump's inauguration will be broadcasted live at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
