Trump Moves Inauguration Indoors Due to Record Cold

In a significant decision, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his inauguration, initially planned for the outdoors, will now occur inside the U.S. Capitol.

The cold wave, with temperatures dropping to record lows due to an Arctic blast, prompted the change to the event.

This alteration mirrors a similar decision in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan moved his inaugural proceedings inside due to harsh weather conditions. Trump's inauguration will be broadcasted live at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

