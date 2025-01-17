Left Menu

Trump Moves Inauguration Indoors Due to Record Cold

Donald Trump announced that his upcoming inauguration will take place indoors at the U.S. Capitol due to severe cold weather. Drawing parallels from Ronald Reagan's 1985 indoor inauguration, Trump emphasized the decision was made to ensure attendee safety. A live broadcast will be available at the Capital One Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:49 IST
In a significant decision, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his inauguration, initially planned for the outdoors, will now occur inside the U.S. Capitol.

The cold wave, with temperatures dropping to record lows due to an Arctic blast, prompted the change to the event.

This alteration mirrors a similar decision in 1985 when President Ronald Reagan moved his inaugural proceedings inside due to harsh weather conditions. Trump's inauguration will be broadcasted live at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

