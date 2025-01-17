Kerala Brewery Controversy: Allegations of Corruption and Political Rivalry
Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh dismisses corruption allegations made by Congress leaders over a brewery's state approval, suggesting political motivations. The government approved Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd based on regulations, aiming to boost ethanol production. Congress leaders claim the project could exacerbate water shortages and bypass past policy decisions.
Kerala's Excise Minister M B Rajesh has termed the opposition Congress' accusations of corruption as 'politically motivated.' The controversy surrounds the approval granted to a private company to open a brewery in Palakkad district.
Minister Rajesh asserted that the allegations were efforts by Congress leaders V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala to gain political leverage. The approval, he said, followed existing rules and was part of the state's move to produce ethanol, which petroleum companies require for fuel blending.
However, Satheesan and Chennithala argue the decision neglects local environmental concerns, as it potentially increases Palakkad's water scarcity. They claim the brewery's approval contradicts a long-standing policy against new liquor manufacturing permissions in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
