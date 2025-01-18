Left Menu

TikTok Teeters: Supreme Court Ruling Puts App's Future in Limbo

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law banning TikTok, citing national security concerns if ByteDance, its Chinese parent, doesn't sell it. The 9-0 decision puts TikTok's future in doubt. Despite attempts to challenge the law, the app and its 170 million U.S. users are in a precarious situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:57 IST
In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a law that effectively bans TikTok unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divests ownership. This decision, underscored by national security concerns, has placed the future of TikTok and its 170 million American users in jeopardy.

The contentious law was passed by Congress last year and signed by President Biden. A growing number of lawmakers are seeking ways to keep TikTok operational within the U.S., despite the latest court ruling, which concluded the law does not violate constitutional free speech protections as claimed by ByteDance and app users.

Amidst escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, former President Donald Trump has signaled his intentions to rescue TikTok. Meanwhile, national security apprehensions about data privacy remain at the forefront, as political and business leaders navigate this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

