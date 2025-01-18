TikTok's Survival Hinges on U.S.-China Power Play

The Supreme Court has upheld a law that could result in a ban on TikTok in the U.S. unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells it. This decision leaves TikTok's fate uncertain, amid national security concerns about data use by China.

Trump, who takes office soon, has hinted at steps to keep the app operational. There's a possibility that the Biden administration might not enforce the law, allowing a brief reprieve for TikTok. However, this remains unclear without more definitive action.

While ByteDance shows little signs of divesting, TikTok could quickly be back online if Trump follows through on his promise. The platform's popularity and influence in the U.S. make this an urgent issue amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)