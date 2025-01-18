Salt Typhoon: A Wake-Up Call for Telecom Security

The Federal Communications Commission's outgoing Chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, has sounded an alarm over a large-scale cyber-espionage operation, Salt Typhoon, linked to China. The breach has targeted U.S. telecom firms and presents a significant threat to national security.

Rosenworcel, in an interview with Reuters, stressed that this incident should serve as a 'clarion call' to prioritize the security of telecommunications networks, vital for both national and economic security.

She emphasized the necessity of understanding the breach's origin and scope, and taking decisive action to ensure such incursions are not repeated. Rosenworcel steps down from her position on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)