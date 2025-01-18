Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: A Wake-Up Call for Telecom Security

The outgoing FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted the need for urgent action in telecom security, following a significant cyber-espionage operation, Salt Typhoon, linked to China. She emphasized the importance of understanding the breach's extent and implementing measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 03:14 IST
Salt Typhoon: A Wake-Up Call for Telecom Security
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission's outgoing Chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, has sounded an alarm over a large-scale cyber-espionage operation, Salt Typhoon, linked to China. The breach has targeted U.S. telecom firms and presents a significant threat to national security.

Rosenworcel, in an interview with Reuters, stressed that this incident should serve as a 'clarion call' to prioritize the security of telecommunications networks, vital for both national and economic security.

She emphasized the necessity of understanding the breach's origin and scope, and taking decisive action to ensure such incursions are not repeated. Rosenworcel steps down from her position on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025