Colombia's Peace on Hold: Petro Suspends Talks Amid Violence

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suspended peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN) following accusations of a war crime in the Catatumbo region. The government has attributed a deadly attack that claimed over 30 lives to the ELN.

Among the deceased were former FARC rebels who had entered peace agreements in 2016. The UN and local authorities have condemned the violence, which has also led to civilian displacements across the region, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The Colombian government has intensified military presence in the region to prevent further chaos, with the state's energy giant, Ecopetrol, scaling down operations amidst the insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)