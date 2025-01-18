Flames Ignite Tensions: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Sites

In a significant escalation, a Ukrainian drone attack late Friday night ignited a fire in Russia's Kaluga region, located just south of Moscow. Social media users posted videos showing what appeared to be an oil storage depot engulfed in flames.

Kaluga's regional governor, Vladislav Shapsha, confirmed that an industrial site in Lyudinovo had been impacted, but failed to provide further details. Unofficial Russian social media platforms revealed visuals of firefighting crews racing towards an intense blaze, purportedly at an oil storage facility in the area.

In response, Russia's Defense Ministry, alongside the Bryansk region governor, announced the successful destruction of nine Ukrainian drones over the border region within 35 minutes, reporting no casualties. Meanwhile, the Smolensk region governor confirmed five drones downed without causing harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)