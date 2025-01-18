Left Menu

Flames Ignite Tensions: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Sites

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire in Russia's Kaluga region, with video footage showing an oil storage depot ablaze. The Russian defense ministry reported downing multiple Ukrainian drones. No casualties occurred. These incidents mark increasing drone activity on both sides amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Flames Ignite Tensions: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Russian Oil Sites
In a significant escalation, a Ukrainian drone attack late Friday night ignited a fire in Russia's Kaluga region, located just south of Moscow. Social media users posted videos showing what appeared to be an oil storage depot engulfed in flames.

Kaluga's regional governor, Vladislav Shapsha, confirmed that an industrial site in Lyudinovo had been impacted, but failed to provide further details. Unofficial Russian social media platforms revealed visuals of firefighting crews racing towards an intense blaze, purportedly at an oil storage facility in the area.

In response, Russia's Defense Ministry, alongside the Bryansk region governor, announced the successful destruction of nine Ukrainian drones over the border region within 35 minutes, reporting no casualties. Meanwhile, the Smolensk region governor confirmed five drones downed without causing harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

