BJP Urges Karnataka CM to Resign Over MUDA Scam Allegations

BJP has called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid allegations of corruption related to the attachment of 142 properties by the ED under the PMLA.

The BJP claims Siddaramaiah misused political influence to illegally secure compensation sites for his wife, as revealed in the MUDA site allotment scam.

The scandal emphasizes the need for transparency, with BJP highlighting the systemic corruption exposed in the ED's investigation, and urging a deeper, comprehensive CBI inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)