BJP Urges Karnataka CM to Resign Over MUDA Scam Allegations

BJP demands Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation following the ED's attachment of 142 immovable properties linked to a real-estate scandal. The properties are associated with a MUDA site allotment scam involving Siddaramaiah allegedly using political power to allocate sites illegally. The BJP insists on full accountability and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:22 IST
BJP has called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid allegations of corruption related to the attachment of 142 properties by the ED under the PMLA.

The BJP claims Siddaramaiah misused political influence to illegally secure compensation sites for his wife, as revealed in the MUDA site allotment scam.

The scandal emphasizes the need for transparency, with BJP highlighting the systemic corruption exposed in the ED's investigation, and urging a deeper, comprehensive CBI inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

