President in the Dock: Yoon Suk Yeol's Fight for Freedom

In a historic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a crucial court hearing on Saturday. The embattled leader fought against prosecutors' requests to extend his detention, as he faces serious charges of insurrection.

On Wednesday, Yoon made headlines as the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. His charges stem from the controversial martial law declaration made on December 3. Prosecutors have sought a detention warrant to keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 more days, citing his lack of cooperation with the investigation.

Amidst a tense atmosphere, police dispersed a crowd of supporters outside Seoul Western District Court, where Yoon was escorted by a fleet of vehicles. His lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, stated that the president attended the hearing to defend the legitimacy of his actions and refute the charges.

