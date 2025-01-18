President in the Dock: Yoon Suk Yeol's Fight for Freedom
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in court to contest an extension of his detention over insurrection charges linked to martial law declaration. His refusal to cooperate with investigators led to a request for extended custody. The court's decision is awaited amid breaking protests.
In a historic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a crucial court hearing on Saturday. The embattled leader fought against prosecutors' requests to extend his detention, as he faces serious charges of insurrection.
On Wednesday, Yoon made headlines as the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested. His charges stem from the controversial martial law declaration made on December 3. Prosecutors have sought a detention warrant to keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 more days, citing his lack of cooperation with the investigation.
Amidst a tense atmosphere, police dispersed a crowd of supporters outside Seoul Western District Court, where Yoon was escorted by a fleet of vehicles. His lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, stated that the president attended the hearing to defend the legitimacy of his actions and refute the charges.
