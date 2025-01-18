Debate Heats Up Over 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

In a fiery discussion at the DMK legal wing's third state conference, Tamil Nadu Forests Minister K Ponmudy declared the 'one nation, one election' initiative as 'unconstitutional' and politically driven.

This controversial proposal synchronizes Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections in hopes of cost efficiency and minimized disruption. Distinguished panelists, such as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, are expected to provide their insights on the legal ramifications.

Highlighting his legal experiences, Ponmudy praised DMK's advocates for their courtroom successes. The conference, also covering topics like 'Dravidam and economic transformation,' draws numerous party stalwarts and promises a comprehensive discourse on pressing issues.

