Debate Heats Up Over 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

The DMK's legal wing discusses the controversial 'one nation, one election' initiative at their state conference. Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy calls it 'unconstitutional' and politically motivated. The initiative aims to synchronize elections for logistical and cost benefits. Notable figures, including Kapil Sibal, join the panel discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fiery discussion at the DMK legal wing's third state conference, Tamil Nadu Forests Minister K Ponmudy declared the 'one nation, one election' initiative as 'unconstitutional' and politically driven.

This controversial proposal synchronizes Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections in hopes of cost efficiency and minimized disruption. Distinguished panelists, such as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, are expected to provide their insights on the legal ramifications.

Highlighting his legal experiences, Ponmudy praised DMK's advocates for their courtroom successes. The conference, also covering topics like 'Dravidam and economic transformation,' draws numerous party stalwarts and promises a comprehensive discourse on pressing issues.

