Dramatic Encounter: Undertrial Shot Dead in West Bengal

An undertrial who recently escaped from custody, Sajjak Alam, has been shot dead by police in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, a senior officer confirmed.

Alam was involved in a dramatic encounter in the Kichaktala area of Goalpokhar, where he reportedly opened fire on police during a raid, prompting them to return fire. He later died from his injuries in the hospital.

Alam had previously injured officers while escaping and was also a suspect in a 2019 murder case. Authorities speculate he was attempting to flee to Bangladesh and are investigating his accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)