Dramatic Encounter: Undertrial Shot Dead in West Bengal
An undertrial named Sajjak Alam was shot dead by police in West Bengal during a raid following his escape and attack on officers. The dramatic encounter occurred in Uttar Dinajpur district after Alam evaded custody, returning fire on the police who retaliated, leading to his death at a hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:46 IST
An undertrial who recently escaped from custody, Sajjak Alam, has been shot dead by police in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, a senior officer confirmed.
Alam was involved in a dramatic encounter in the Kichaktala area of Goalpokhar, where he reportedly opened fire on police during a raid, prompting them to return fire. He later died from his injuries in the hospital.
Alam had previously injured officers while escaping and was also a suspect in a 2019 murder case. Authorities speculate he was attempting to flee to Bangladesh and are investigating his accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
