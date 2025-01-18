Tragic Fire Incident Claims Civilian Life in Badamibagh Army Cantonment

A civilian from Haryana died after a fire erupted in a civil canteen inside the Badamibagh Army cantonment on Saturday, officials reported. The victim, Rajesh Kumar, was a civil contractor who suffered severe burn injuries.

The fire, which caused damage to the structure, broke out under uncertain circumstances. Kumar was immediately transferred to the Army's 92 base hospital where efforts to save his life proved futile, and he was subsequently declared dead.

The blaze has now been brought under control, with investigations likely to follow to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)