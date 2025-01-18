Bihar Police Officers Booked Over Case Files Controversy

A stern warning has been issued to over 53 police officers in Bihar's Gopalganj district as they face charges for failing to hand over case files after their transfer. Senior officials confirmed the registration of FIRs against the officers, highlighting administrative concerns over the lapse.

The FIRs have been lodged across four different police stations in the district. The issue has sparked administrative scrutiny, with Gopalganj SP Avdhesh Dixit indicating potential departmental proceedings if compliance is not secured within a week.

This incident draws parallels to last December's situation in Muzaffarpur district, where 134 officers faced similar negligence charges, affecting the investigation of over 900 cases. Such incidents underline systemic issues in file management and officer handovers within the police department.

