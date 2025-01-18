Left Menu

Bihar Police Officers Booked Over Case Files Controversy

Over 53 police officers in Bihar's Gopalganj district are facing FIRs for not handing over case files after being transferred. This was announced by a senior official, who warned of departmental action if compliance is not met within a week. Previously, similar actions were taken in Muzaffarpur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopalganj | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A stern warning has been issued to over 53 police officers in Bihar's Gopalganj district as they face charges for failing to hand over case files after their transfer. Senior officials confirmed the registration of FIRs against the officers, highlighting administrative concerns over the lapse.

The FIRs have been lodged across four different police stations in the district. The issue has sparked administrative scrutiny, with Gopalganj SP Avdhesh Dixit indicating potential departmental proceedings if compliance is not secured within a week.

This incident draws parallels to last December's situation in Muzaffarpur district, where 134 officers faced similar negligence charges, affecting the investigation of over 900 cases. Such incidents underline systemic issues in file management and officer handovers within the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

