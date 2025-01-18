Left Menu

Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace

Qatar's foreign ministry announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to commence on Sunday. The agreement, approved by Israel's Cabinet, will halt the long-standing conflict, release hostages, and free Palestinian prisoners. The deal aims for peace, dependent on further negotiations and an Israeli withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The foreign ministry of Qatar has announced a significant development in the longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas, as a ceasefire is set to commence at 6:30 GMT on Sunday.

This pivotal agreement was given the green light by Israel's Cabinet early Saturday, marking a crucial step in halting the 15-month war that has caused unprecedented devastation. As part of the ceasefire, the deal outlines the release of dozens of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement, however, comes with conditions. Under the terms, Hamas is expected to release female hostages first, with negotiations continuing regarding the remaining captives. Palestinian prisoners slated for release are either young or female, setting a hopeful tone for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

