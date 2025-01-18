Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace
Qatar's foreign ministry announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to commence on Sunday. The agreement, approved by Israel's Cabinet, will halt the long-standing conflict, release hostages, and free Palestinian prisoners. The deal aims for peace, dependent on further negotiations and an Israeli withdrawal.
- Country:
- Egypt
The foreign ministry of Qatar has announced a significant development in the longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas, as a ceasefire is set to commence at 6:30 GMT on Sunday.
This pivotal agreement was given the green light by Israel's Cabinet early Saturday, marking a crucial step in halting the 15-month war that has caused unprecedented devastation. As part of the ceasefire, the deal outlines the release of dozens of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
The agreement, however, comes with conditions. Under the terms, Hamas is expected to release female hostages first, with negotiations continuing regarding the remaining captives. Palestinian prisoners slated for release are either young or female, setting a hopeful tone for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- Israel
- Qatar
- hostages
- Gaza
- Israel's Cabinet
- peace
- negotiations
- conflict
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Gaza
UN Experts Demand End to Attacks on Healthcare in Gaza Amid Allegations of War Crimes and Genocide
Ceasefire Efforts in Gaza: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Carnage
Conflict in Gaza: Air Strikes Escalate, Talks Aim for Ceasefire
Death Toll Rises Amid Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Talks