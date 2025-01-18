Hamas-Israel Ceasefire: A Step Towards Peace

The foreign ministry of Qatar has announced a significant development in the longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas, as a ceasefire is set to commence at 6:30 GMT on Sunday.

This pivotal agreement was given the green light by Israel's Cabinet early Saturday, marking a crucial step in halting the 15-month war that has caused unprecedented devastation. As part of the ceasefire, the deal outlines the release of dozens of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The agreement, however, comes with conditions. Under the terms, Hamas is expected to release female hostages first, with negotiations continuing regarding the remaining captives. Palestinian prisoners slated for release are either young or female, setting a hopeful tone for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)