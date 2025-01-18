Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Crucial Clue in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

The investigation into the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan took a significant turn as Mumbai Police's Crime Branch gathered pivotal CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar. The alleged suspect, responsible for the brutal attack, had visited the shop to purchase earphones after the incident.

Shop employee Hasan recounted the suspect's brief visit to 'Iqra', where he bought earphones for Rs 50. 'He gave me Rs 100, I returned him Rs 50 and he left the shop. Some police officials came yesterday for the CCTV,' Hasan explained to PTI Videos, unaware of the suspect's actions until then.

The 54-year-old Bollywood actor endured multiple stab wounds, severely affecting his neck and spine, in the early morning assault at his Bandra residence. Quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Khan underwent emergency surgery to address his critical injuries. Shop owner Shakir confirmed the police retrieval of video evidence as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)