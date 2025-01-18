Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Crucial Clue in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Crime Branch officials collected CCTV footage from a Dadar mobile shop where the suspect purchased earphones shortly after allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor suffered severe injuries in the brutal attack and underwent surgery. Shop employees unknowingly interacted with the suspect before police arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:43 IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Crucial Clue in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan took a significant turn as Mumbai Police's Crime Branch gathered pivotal CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar. The alleged suspect, responsible for the brutal attack, had visited the shop to purchase earphones after the incident.

Shop employee Hasan recounted the suspect's brief visit to 'Iqra', where he bought earphones for Rs 50. 'He gave me Rs 100, I returned him Rs 50 and he left the shop. Some police officials came yesterday for the CCTV,' Hasan explained to PTI Videos, unaware of the suspect's actions until then.

The 54-year-old Bollywood actor endured multiple stab wounds, severely affecting his neck and spine, in the early morning assault at his Bandra residence. Quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Khan underwent emergency surgery to address his critical injuries. Shop owner Shakir confirmed the police retrieval of video evidence as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025