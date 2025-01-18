Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire Agreement Reached: Hostages Set for Release Amid Ongoing Conflict

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is set to take effect, leading to the release of hostages and a pause in the ongoing conflict. While key questions about the ceasefire remain, the agreement marks a significant step towards ending the devastating conflict.

Updated: 18-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The long-standing conflict between Hamas and Israel inches towards a resolution, as a ceasefire agreement is set to commence in less than 24 hours, according to Qatar's foreign ministry.

Announced by Foreign Minister Majid al-Ansari in a social media post, the ceasefire will begin at 8:30 am local time on Sunday, marking a pivotal pause in a conflict that has resulted in significant casualties and upheaval.

The ceasefire arrangement includes the release of 33 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners over the next six weeks. Despite this breakthrough, crucial details remain unclear, including the identities and conditions of the hostages to be freed.

