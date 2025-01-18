Left Menu

Corruption Scandal and Murder Shake Chhattisgarh's Road Project

Two Chhattisgarh PWD officials were suspended over a corruption scandal in a Bijapur road project. Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who uncovered the malpractice, was allegedly murdered by a contractor linked to the project. A probe revealed serious irregularities, leading to FIRs against several officials and an ongoing investigation.

Updated: 18-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:08 IST
  Country:
  India

The Chhattisgarh Public Works Department is engulfed in controversy following the suspension of two officials for alleged corruption in a road construction project in Bijapur district.

This development comes on the heels of a probe triggered by journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's report, highlighting malpractice, which allegedly led to his murder by a contractor involved in the project.

Authorities have found significant irregularities, with an FIR lodged against multiple officials under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act, adding a dark chapter to this infrastructure debacle.

