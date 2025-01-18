Corruption Scandal and Murder Shake Chhattisgarh's Road Project
Two Chhattisgarh PWD officials were suspended over a corruption scandal in a Bijapur road project. Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who uncovered the malpractice, was allegedly murdered by a contractor linked to the project. A probe revealed serious irregularities, leading to FIRs against several officials and an ongoing investigation.
The Chhattisgarh Public Works Department is engulfed in controversy following the suspension of two officials for alleged corruption in a road construction project in Bijapur district.
This development comes on the heels of a probe triggered by journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's report, highlighting malpractice, which allegedly led to his murder by a contractor involved in the project.
Authorities have found significant irregularities, with an FIR lodged against multiple officials under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act, adding a dark chapter to this infrastructure debacle.
