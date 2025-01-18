Corruption Scandal and Murder Shake Chhattisgarh's Road Project

The Chhattisgarh Public Works Department is engulfed in controversy following the suspension of two officials for alleged corruption in a road construction project in Bijapur district.

This development comes on the heels of a probe triggered by journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's report, highlighting malpractice, which allegedly led to his murder by a contractor involved in the project.

Authorities have found significant irregularities, with an FIR lodged against multiple officials under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act, adding a dark chapter to this infrastructure debacle.

