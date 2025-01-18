Left Menu

Police Officers Injured in Raid Amid Car Snatching Investigation

Two policemen, including a station house officer, were injured during a raid linked to a car snatching incident in Kamalpur village. The police team, led by SHO Harshbir Singh, was attacked by assailants. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

  India

Two policemen, including a station house officer, were injured during a raid related to a car snatching case. The attack occurred in Kamalpur village, about 40 km from the city.

The police team, led by Inspector Harshbir Singh of the Sadar Police Station, faced resistance from miscreants on Friday night.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja, the injured officers were Harshbir Singh and Tarsem Singh, in charge of the Merado police post. Two arrests have been made in the case, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

