Kolkata Court Declares Sanjay Roy Guilty in Sensational Medical College Murder Case

Sanjay Roy has been found guilty by a Kolkata court in the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The verdict follows a two-month trial held in-camera. Roy faces severe punishment under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with potential for life imprisonment or death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:51 IST
A Kolkata court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The verdict was delivered in a Sealdah courtroom and is set to lead to sentencing on Monday, according to Judge Anirban Das.

The case, which gripped the city, saw its trial begin in November last year, wrapping up after nearly two months. The crime, committed on August 9, 2024, saw Roy charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which include severe penalties such as life imprisonment or even the death sentence.

During the announcement of the verdict, Roy insisted on his innocence, claiming he had been framed. The judge acknowledged that Roy will have another chance to speak at his sentencing. Meanwhile, the victim's parents expressed their gratitude to the court for delivering a guilty verdict, reflecting their faith in the judicial process.

