Elderly Inmate Dies Amidst Prison Term

An elderly inmate, Satyanarayan Singh, aged 76, serving a life sentence in a district jail for murder, passed away on Saturday after reporting chest pain and difficulty breathing, according to officials.

The prison administration stated that Singh was immediately transported to Government Medical College after his complaints emerged in the morning. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his health complications while receiving medical treatment.

Kotwali police station's Station House Officer, Narad Muni Singh, confirmed the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death will be ascertained after the results are in. Singh was convicted for the 2009 murder of Army jawan Ajay Pratap Singh and was sentenced to life in prison on September 30, 2021.

