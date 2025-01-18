Justice Delayed, Not Denied: Kolkata's Medical College Crime Verdict

An Indian police volunteer was convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, drawing widespread national outrage due to ongoing concerns about women's safety. The trial, completed swiftly, followed the discovery of the victim's body at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite Sanjay Roy's pleas of innocence, he was found guilty amid claims of investigative discrepancies. The verdict has intensified demands for justice, increasingly vocalized by the victim's grieving family and protesting medical professionals who insist on enhanced security measures in public hospitals.

The sentence, ranging from life imprisonment to a potential death penalty, is pending announcement. Protests continue as police handle the aftermath, including accusations against senior officials for evidence tampering, reflecting the broader call for comprehensive legal reforms and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)