Shocking Attack on Iranian Judiciary: Judges Killed

In Tehran, two prominent hard-line judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, were shot dead in a rare attack targeting the judiciary. The attack, which also injured a bodyguard, ended with the gunman's suicide. Both judges were known for their tough sentences against activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:48 IST
In an unprecedented assault on Iran's judiciary, two highly regarded judges were fatally shot in Tehran. The attack unfolded on Saturday, casting a shadow over the capital city.

The victims were clerics and prominent hard-line judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, known for their rigorous prosecution of activists. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the attack, which also left one bodyguard injured.

The assailant, who later took his own life, is a grim reminder of the 1999 failed assassination attempt on Razini. The incident has sparked debates on security within the nation's judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

