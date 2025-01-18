Shocking Attack on Iranian Judiciary: Judges Killed

In an unprecedented assault on Iran's judiciary, two highly regarded judges were fatally shot in Tehran. The attack unfolded on Saturday, casting a shadow over the capital city.

The victims were clerics and prominent hard-line judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, known for their rigorous prosecution of activists. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the attack, which also left one bodyguard injured.

The assailant, who later took his own life, is a grim reminder of the 1999 failed assassination attempt on Razini. The incident has sparked debates on security within the nation's judiciary.

