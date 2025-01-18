Shocking Attack on Iranian Judiciary: Judges Killed
In Tehran, two prominent hard-line judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, were shot dead in a rare attack targeting the judiciary. The attack, which also injured a bodyguard, ended with the gunman's suicide. Both judges were known for their tough sentences against activists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:48 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In an unprecedented assault on Iran's judiciary, two highly regarded judges were fatally shot in Tehran. The attack unfolded on Saturday, casting a shadow over the capital city.
The victims were clerics and prominent hard-line judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, known for their rigorous prosecution of activists. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the attack, which also left one bodyguard injured.
The assailant, who later took his own life, is a grim reminder of the 1999 failed assassination attempt on Razini. The incident has sparked debates on security within the nation's judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- judiciary
- judges
- Tehran
- shooting
- attack
- Mohammad Mogheiseh
- Ali Razini
- IRNA
- activists
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terror in Bourbon Street: The Lone Attacker with ISIS Ties
President Biden Addresses New Orleans Terror Attack Involving IEDs
Qatar Condemns Montenegro Shooting, Calls for Peace
UN Experts Demand End to Attacks on Healthcare in Gaza Amid Allegations of War Crimes and Genocide
Unseen threats: Exploring stealthy AI backdoor attacks in Android apps