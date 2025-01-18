Lebanon Calls for Urgent Israeli Withdrawal

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's new president, has emphasized the critical need for an Israeli military withdrawal during discussions with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The dialogue took place on Saturday, highlighting the urgency of implementing this action.

The request aligns with the terms of the ceasefire arrangement that brought an end to the Israel-Hezbollah war in November. Aoun's assertive stance underscores his commitment to ensuring compliance with international agreements.

This development adds a layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape in the region, as Lebanon continues to navigate its relationships with neighboring countries under President Aoun's leadership.

