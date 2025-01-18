Lebanon Calls for Urgent Israeli Withdrawal
Lebanon's newly appointed president, Joseph Aoun, communicated the need for an immediate Israeli military withdrawal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This demand is based on the ceasefire agreement that concluded the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in November.
- Country:
- Egypt
Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's new president, has emphasized the critical need for an Israeli military withdrawal during discussions with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The dialogue took place on Saturday, highlighting the urgency of implementing this action.
The request aligns with the terms of the ceasefire arrangement that brought an end to the Israel-Hezbollah war in November. Aoun's assertive stance underscores his commitment to ensuring compliance with international agreements.
This development adds a layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape in the region, as Lebanon continues to navigate its relationships with neighboring countries under President Aoun's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in the Face of Tragedy: Sugar Bowl Marches On
Unprecedented Arrest Warrant Issued for South Korean President Amid Political Turmoil
Mysteries of the Capitol Pipe Bombs: FBI Unveils New Insights
Resilience and Reflection: Sugar Bowl Unites Amid Tragedy
Rohit Sharma: Stepping Aside for Team Unity