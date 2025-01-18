Historic Ceasefire Deal: Israel, Hamas, and Hostage Release
Israel's cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas, aimed at ending a 15-month conflict in Gaza. Set to begin on Sunday, the agreement involves exchanging hostages and prisoners, amidst ongoing tension and resistance from some Israeli hard-liners. The ceasefire could stabilize the region and pave the way for humanitarian aid.
Israel's cabinet made a significant move by approving a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, a militant group in the Gaza Strip. This decision marks a potential end to the protracted 15-month war that has devastated the region, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday.
Under the terms of the deal, set to commence on Sunday at 0630 GMT, hostages held by Hamas will be exchanged for prisoners in Israel. The initial phase, lasting six weeks, will see the release of 33 Israeli hostages, including women and children, in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
While some Israeli hard-liners oppose the deal, viewing it as a concession to Hamas, the ceasefire agreement offers hope for easing hostilities across the Middle East. It also opens the door for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, where civilians face severe shortages of food and medical supplies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
