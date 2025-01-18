Court Ruling Sparks Call for Broader Investigation in Tragic RG Kar Hospital Case
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has praised a court's decision to convict Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital, but insists on investigating further conspiracy claims. Allegations by the victim's family hint at a broader network, demanding deeper scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
A senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, has welcomed the recent court verdict against Sanjay Roy, found guilty of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Hospital. However, Adhikari calls for further investigation into a potential larger conspiracy.
The trial, held at the Sealdah court, declared Roy guilty of severe criminal charges, involving sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which includes provisions for death or life imprisonment. The sentence is expected to be pronounced on Monday.
Despite the conviction, allegations of a wider conspiracy, raised by the victim's parents and junior doctors, linger. Adhikari emphasizes the need to investigate the roles of others, including hospital officials and the former Kolkata police commissioner, in the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2002 murder case: SC asks Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others to respond to CBI plea against their acquittal.
Justice Served: Life Sentences in Kasaragod Twin Murder Case
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Controversial Gang Rape Case
Periya Double Murder Case: Life Sentences and Shocking Verdicts
Supreme Court Challenges Godman Ram Rahim's Acquittal in Murder Case