Aoun Urges UN for Israeli Withdrawal: An Uphill Battle for Lebanon

In a pivotal meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Lebanon's newly appointed President Joseph Aoun underscored the critical need for Israeli military withdrawal, per the terms of a recent ceasefire agreement after the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Aoun conveyed to Guterres during their Beirut discussion that persistent Israeli violations undermine Lebanese sovereignty and contradict the agreement designed to secure peace. The agreement, established with U.S. and French diplomatic efforts, enforces Israeli withdrawal and requires Hezbollah to disarm in the southern zone.

Guterres assured Lebanese officials that the U.N. is committed to facilitating an Israeli withdrawal by the stipulated deadline, addressing the tensions exacerbated by ongoing Israeli military actions deemed in violation of U.N. mandates. Despite the ceasefire terms, Israel maintains military operations against Hezbollah within Lebanon's borders.

