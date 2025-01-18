Left Menu

Aoun Urges UN for Israeli Withdrawal: An Uphill Battle for Lebanon

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urged the UN to enforce the Israeli military withdrawal as per a ceasefire agreement, citing breaches as a violation of sovereignty. The ceasefire demands Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah's disarmament. UN Secretary-General Guterres promised efforts to ensure adherence to the accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:35 IST
In a pivotal meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Lebanon's newly appointed President Joseph Aoun underscored the critical need for Israeli military withdrawal, per the terms of a recent ceasefire agreement after the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Aoun conveyed to Guterres during their Beirut discussion that persistent Israeli violations undermine Lebanese sovereignty and contradict the agreement designed to secure peace. The agreement, established with U.S. and French diplomatic efforts, enforces Israeli withdrawal and requires Hezbollah to disarm in the southern zone.

Guterres assured Lebanese officials that the U.N. is committed to facilitating an Israeli withdrawal by the stipulated deadline, addressing the tensions exacerbated by ongoing Israeli military actions deemed in violation of U.N. mandates. Despite the ceasefire terms, Israel maintains military operations against Hezbollah within Lebanon's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

