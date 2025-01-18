Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Leave Trail of Destruction
Russian forces launched a deadly drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing three people and damaging infrastructure. The attack also wounded three others and left destruction across the city. Ukrainian defense systems intercepted some missiles, but Russia continues to deny targeting civilians.
In a devastating assault early Saturday, Russian forces executed a drone and missile strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and wounding three others, city officials reported. The attack hit critical metropolitan infrastructure, including a shopping mall and metro station, as explosions echoed through the predawn sky.
Moscow launched initial drone strikes followed by ballistic missiles, according to parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. The violence, he decried, reflects "the enemy's ruthlessness and barbarity." Rescue operations commenced amidst the chaos, with workers sifting through debris and examining missile fragments while loading casualty remains into trucks.
Elsewhere, Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia, injuring ten and damaging an industrial facility. Ukrainian forces claim the interception of 24 drones and two missiles during the onslaught, yet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's response urges increased pressure on those abetting Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
