Justice Delivered in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

A Kolkata court found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College, a crime that incited national outrage. The verdict was welcomed by the victim's mother, who continues to seek justice for the other accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:08 IST
A Kolkata court has rendered a guilty verdict against Sanjay Roy for the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on-duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident, which took place at a government-run institution, incited uproar throughout the nation, triggering extensive protests.

The court's decision brings some measure of justice to a case that has haunted the community and medical fraternity. While welcoming the verdict, the victim's mother has stressed their determination to see all perpetrators held accountable for this heinous crime.

The conviction represents a crucial milestone in addressing violence against women and pertinent legal proceedings, evidencing the nation's insistence on holding wrongdoers accountable irrespective of their status or standing.

