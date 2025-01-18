Trio Nabbed in Nalasopara Gold Theft Case

In a significant break in the Nalasopara gold theft case, three suspects have been arrested, according to authorities in Palghar district.

The July 8, 2024 incident saw the theft of 620 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.66 lakh. DCP Jayant Bajbale informed reporters about the multi-state operation that ensued.

Investigators scrutinized footage from 80 CCTV cameras, pinpointing an autorickshaw instrumental in the crime. Subsequent interrogation of its owner led to the arrest of two accomplices, with gold worth Rs 11.25 lakh recovered to date.

