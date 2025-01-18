Left Menu

Trio Nabbed in Nalasopara Gold Theft Case

Three individuals have been arrested in relation to a gold theft in Nalasopara, Palghar district. The robbery, which occurred last year, involved 620 grams of gold. Through CCTV footage, police identified an autorickshaw linked to the crime, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant break in the Nalasopara gold theft case, three suspects have been arrested, according to authorities in Palghar district.

The July 8, 2024 incident saw the theft of 620 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.66 lakh. DCP Jayant Bajbale informed reporters about the multi-state operation that ensued.

Investigators scrutinized footage from 80 CCTV cameras, pinpointing an autorickshaw instrumental in the crime. Subsequent interrogation of its owner led to the arrest of two accomplices, with gold worth Rs 11.25 lakh recovered to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

