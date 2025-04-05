Left Menu

Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: A Comeback to Remember

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra claimed her first individual ISSF World Cup gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final in Buenos Aires. Trailing initially, she surged ahead to secure the win with 458.6 points. This victory brings India its first gold of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 11:40 IST
Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: A Comeback to Remember
Sift Kaur Samra
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra delivered a thrilling performance in Buenos Aires, clinching her first individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final. Despite trailing Germany's Anita Mangold by 7.2 points after the Kneeling position, Samra executed a remarkable comeback in the Prone and Standing positions to secure victory.

The 23-year-old world record holder from Faridkot finished with a score of 458.6 points, surpassing Mangold's 455.3. Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan, the Junior World Championship medalist, secured the third position with 445.9 points. Samra's achievement marked India's first gold in the season-opening World Cup stage event at the Tiro Federal Argentino de Buenos Aires shooting range.

Apart from Samra's triumph, Raiza Dhillon emerged as the leading Indian in the Skeet competitions, securing the sixth qualifying spot. The ongoing event has positioned India second on the standings with a gold and a bronze, following China's lead. The competitions continue with anticipation for more medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025