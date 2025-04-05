Sift Kaur Samra's Golden Triumph: A Comeback to Remember

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra delivered a thrilling performance in Buenos Aires, clinching her first individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final. Despite trailing Germany's Anita Mangold by 7.2 points after the Kneeling position, Samra executed a remarkable comeback in the Prone and Standing positions to secure victory.

The 23-year-old world record holder from Faridkot finished with a score of 458.6 points, surpassing Mangold's 455.3. Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan, the Junior World Championship medalist, secured the third position with 445.9 points. Samra's achievement marked India's first gold in the season-opening World Cup stage event at the Tiro Federal Argentino de Buenos Aires shooting range.

Apart from Samra's triumph, Raiza Dhillon emerged as the leading Indian in the Skeet competitions, securing the sixth qualifying spot. The ongoing event has positioned India second on the standings with a gold and a bronze, following China's lead. The competitions continue with anticipation for more medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)