Delhi Tragedy: Anatomy of a Staged Suicide

Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man, Shakir, on allegations of murdering his girlfriend and staging her death as a suicide. The arrest was made public on Saturday.

On Friday, a tragic scene unfolded in the Om Nagar area of northwest Delhi, as a 23-year-old woman was discovered lifeless on her home floor. She had a dupatta tied around her neck, with another connected to a ceiling fan, a detail that initially suggested suicide, according to police sources.

A meticulous probe into the scene followed suspicions of foul play. Evidence implied an unlawful entry from the roof, a subsequent killing, and an attempt to disguise the crime as suicide. Footage from local CCTVs, coupled with community inquiries, pointed authorities to Shakir, a former delivery boy and the victim’s boyfriend, who later confessed to the crime, citing infidelity suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)