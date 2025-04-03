Left Menu

Retired Judge, Wife Booked for Domestic Help's Suicide Amid Theft Accusations

A retired judge and his wife are implicated in the suicide of their domestic help, allegedly due to harassment over theft accusations. The police are investigating the incident, driven by a video the victim left behind, claiming innocence. The accused were charged after a complaint from the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:00 IST
A retired judge and his spouse are facing legal action following the tragic suicide of their domestic help in connection to alleged harassment over theft allegations, according to law enforcement officials on Thursday.

The deceased, Mahesh Nishad, served as a cook for retired judge Anil Shrivastav and his wife Vandana in the Aliganj area. Nishad, accused of theft by the couple during the Holi festival, reportedly suffered ongoing harassment, leading him to end his life, the police stated.

Before committing suicide, Nishad recorded a video claiming his innocence and asserting that another person was responsible for the alleged theft. In response to a complaint from Nishad's family, who allege he was under significant pressure, the couple has been booked, with an investigation currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

