Retired Judge, Wife Booked for Domestic Help's Suicide Amid Theft Accusations

A retired judge and his spouse are facing legal action following the tragic suicide of their domestic help in connection to alleged harassment over theft allegations, according to law enforcement officials on Thursday.

The deceased, Mahesh Nishad, served as a cook for retired judge Anil Shrivastav and his wife Vandana in the Aliganj area. Nishad, accused of theft by the couple during the Holi festival, reportedly suffered ongoing harassment, leading him to end his life, the police stated.

Before committing suicide, Nishad recorded a video claiming his innocence and asserting that another person was responsible for the alleged theft. In response to a complaint from Nishad's family, who allege he was under significant pressure, the couple has been booked, with an investigation currently underway.

