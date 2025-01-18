Teenage Trauma: The Case that Shook Rudrapur

In a harrowing case that has captured local attention, a 15-year-old boy was reportedly raped by two friends, as per police reports on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer confirmed the age of the accused as 15 and 18, indicating ongoing efforts to apprehend them.

Despite police claims of two assailants, the boy's family asserts involvement by three friends. They also allege prior incidents where the boy was taken to Mumbai on false job promises, drugged, and assaulted, adding complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)