Delhi Court Grants Bail in Massive GST Refund Scam

In a significant move, a Delhi court has granted bail to eight people accused of participating in a substantial GST refund scam. The court cited their prolonged incarceration and economic status as the primary reasons for the decision.

The alleged scam is reported to have involved around 500 fictitious companies claiming fraudulent GST refunds totaling approximately Rs 54 crore over a four-year period. Special Judge Ashish Aggarwal ordered bail for the individuals on January 14, highlighting systemic failings in addressing the full extent of the fraud.

While the investigation pointed to potential complicity among GST officials and the operators of 96 firms that secured fake refunds, no further arrests have been carried out, raising questions about the oversight and integrity of the GST system.

