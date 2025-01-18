Left Menu

Doctors Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over RG Kar Case Conviction

Doctors in Kolkata rallied against the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, calling for further investigation into alleged accomplices. They criticized the CBI for not filing additional chargesheets and claimed key questions remain unanswered regarding tampering with evidence at the crime scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Doctors in Kolkata staged a protest rally on Saturday, expressing dissatisfaction with the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case. They demanded that the CBI ensure all those allegedly involved in the crime face justice.

The protest, which included junior and senior doctors from various city-based state-run hospitals, emphasized that their discontent would persist until all aspects of the crime were fully investigated.

Questions about why the CBI had not filed any supplementary chargesheet and concerns over alleged tampering with crime scene evidence were prominent themes during the protest. Doctors distributed leaflets listing 20 'unanswered' questions and vowed to continue their rallies until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

