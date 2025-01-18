Doctors Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over RG Kar Case Conviction

Doctors in Kolkata staged a protest rally on Saturday, expressing dissatisfaction with the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case. They demanded that the CBI ensure all those allegedly involved in the crime face justice.

The protest, which included junior and senior doctors from various city-based state-run hospitals, emphasized that their discontent would persist until all aspects of the crime were fully investigated.

Questions about why the CBI had not filed any supplementary chargesheet and concerns over alleged tampering with crime scene evidence were prominent themes during the protest. Doctors distributed leaflets listing 20 'unanswered' questions and vowed to continue their rallies until justice is served.

