Doctors Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over RG Kar Case Conviction
Doctors in Kolkata rallied against the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, calling for further investigation into alleged accomplices. They criticized the CBI for not filing additional chargesheets and claimed key questions remain unanswered regarding tampering with evidence at the crime scene.
- Country:
- India
Doctors in Kolkata staged a protest rally on Saturday, expressing dissatisfaction with the conviction of Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case. They demanded that the CBI ensure all those allegedly involved in the crime face justice.
The protest, which included junior and senior doctors from various city-based state-run hospitals, emphasized that their discontent would persist until all aspects of the crime were fully investigated.
Questions about why the CBI had not filed any supplementary chargesheet and concerns over alleged tampering with crime scene evidence were prominent themes during the protest. Doctors distributed leaflets listing 20 'unanswered' questions and vowed to continue their rallies until justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- doctors
- protest
- RG Kar
- rape-murder
- CBI
- Sanjay Roy
- evidence tampering
- justice
- conviction
ALSO READ
Periya twin murder: CBI court sentences 10 to double life imprisonment.
2002 murder case: SC asks Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others to respond to CBI plea against their acquittal.
Supreme Court: CBI Doesn't Need State Nod for FIR Against Central Officials
18-Year Manhunt Ends: CBI Arrests Duo for 2006 Triple Murder
Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Naveen Babu Case