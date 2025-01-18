Left Menu

Tragedy in Pune: Moneylender Harassment Leads to Family Poisoning

In Pune, a 45-year-old man named Vaibhav Hande allegedly poisoned his wife and son due to harassment by moneylenders, before attempting suicide. Four individuals have been booked in connection with the incident. The man's surviving son alerted neighbors after receiving a distressing message from his father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:59 IST
Tragedy in Pune: Moneylender Harassment Leads to Family Poisoning
Man
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune's Chikhali area where a man, Vaibhav Hande, allegedly killed his wife and minor son before attempting suicide due to pressure from moneylenders, according to local authorities.

Vaibhav is undergoing treatment after the incident that claimed the lives of his wife, Shubhangi, 36, and their son, Dhanraj, 9. The distressing act came to light when Vaibhav's eldest son, who was in Mumbai, received a shocking message from his father outlining the plan.

Police have booked four people: Santosh Kadam, Surekha Kadam, Santosh Pawar, and Javed Khan. Vaibhav claims excessive demands were made by these moneylenders, despite repaying the principal amount and more. Local law enforcement is currently investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025