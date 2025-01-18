Tragedy in Pune: Moneylender Harassment Leads to Family Poisoning

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune's Chikhali area where a man, Vaibhav Hande, allegedly killed his wife and minor son before attempting suicide due to pressure from moneylenders, according to local authorities.

Vaibhav is undergoing treatment after the incident that claimed the lives of his wife, Shubhangi, 36, and their son, Dhanraj, 9. The distressing act came to light when Vaibhav's eldest son, who was in Mumbai, received a shocking message from his father outlining the plan.

Police have booked four people: Santosh Kadam, Surekha Kadam, Santosh Pawar, and Javed Khan. Vaibhav claims excessive demands were made by these moneylenders, despite repaying the principal amount and more. Local law enforcement is currently investigating the matter.

