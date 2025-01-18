Delhi Elections: MCC Violations and Seizures Surge

Delhi Police have reported 285 cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations since the announcement of the assembly elections, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Authorities arrested 10,764 individuals under various legal provisions, including the Excise Act, between January 7 and 17, intensifying their vigilance efforts at border checkpoints to curb illegal activities such as smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs.

The police have confiscated 172 illegal firearms, 140 cartridges, and seized 29,332 litres of liquor, 66.25 kg of drugs worth over Rs 15 crore, in addition to over 1,200 prohibited injections. Law enforcement also seized Rs 2.27 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver. Polling across all 70 assembly seats is scheduled for February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)