Empowering Villages: The SVAMITVA Scheme’s Game-Changing Impact

SVAMITVA, a scheme spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, aims to make Indian villages self-reliant by providing digital property cards. Through this initiative, nearly 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in Rajasthan received cards enabling better governance and financial inclusion via drone-mapped surveys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:26 IST
The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking significant strides toward self-reliance through the SVAMITVA scheme. Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, highlighted the initiative's impact on villages and the poor during a recent event.

Using advanced drone technology, the scheme, launched by Modi, distributed 65 lakh property cards to villagers, ensuring transparency and accurate land ownership mapping. During a national program from New Delhi, Modi engaged with beneficiaries like Rachna from Sriganganagar.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized that these property cards not only affirm land rights but are a boon for rural families' economic empowerment through easier access to loans, ultimately aiding governance, financial inclusion, and dispute resolution.

