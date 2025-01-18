Left Menu

Farmers' Protest Intensifies: Hunger Strike Grows Amid Government Talks

Farmers at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders received a proposal from the central government amid ongoing protests. Leaders are discussing the proposal, with farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra citing recent talks with officials. Demonstrators demand a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, with several farmers now on an indefinite hunger strike.

Updated: 18-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:54 IST
In a significant development, farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points received a proposal from the central government on Saturday. The proposal's details remain undisclosed as farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra confirmed that discussions are underway.

The background intensifies as the farmers, organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been stationed there since February last year, demanding a legal minimum support price for their produce.

The protest, marked by an intensified hunger strike led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, continues. Dallewal, on an indefinite fast since November, has been without medical aid despite deteriorating health. The hunger strike sees an additional 10 participants, raising the total to 121, highlighting the pressing nature of their demands.

