Presiding Minds: Uniting Parliament to Uphold Constitutional Values
The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Patna. The event aims to reflect on the contributions of Parliament and state legislatures in upholding constitutional values. Notable attendees include Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
In a pivotal assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate the All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in Patna. This gathering will probe the significant role played by Parliament and state legislatures in fortifying constitutional values across India.
The conference, scheduled over two days, will witness attendance from eminent leaders such as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Bihar's deputy chief ministers. Notably, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take the stage to address the concluding session.
Dubbed a platform for ideological exchange, the event will coincide with the launch of an updated edition of 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament'. Participants are poised to delve into conversations around employing modern technologies to heighten legislative efficiency and productivity.
