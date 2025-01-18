Bounty Announced for Information on Kishtwar Terror Suspects

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for any credible information leading to the apprehension of four active terrorists in Kishtwar district. The police released photos of the suspects identified as Saifullah, Farman, Adil, and another individual possibly known as Basha.

These posters, published in both Urdu and English, urge the public to provide any information regarding these individuals. Authorities assure the confidentiality of informers, emphasizing the need for intelligence to counter militia activity in the area.

Last year, Kishtwar and surrounding districts experienced terrorist attacks as Pakistan-based handlers continued to destabilize the peaceful regions of Jammu. Police efforts to rally public support are ongoing to curb such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)