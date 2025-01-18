Left Menu

Aerial Prohibition in Delhi for Republic Day

The Delhi Police have prohibited the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital due to Republic Day celebrations. The ban, effective from January 18 to February 1, aims to prevent potential threats from criminal or terrorist elements. Violations will lead to punishment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:16 IST
Aerial Prohibition in Delhi for Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

To safeguard the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have banned all sub-conventional aerial platforms over the capital. This measure, effective from January 18 to February 1, is aimed at countering any threats posed by hostile elements.

The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, highlights concerns over potential risks to public safety, dignitaries, and critical infrastructures. Criminal or terrorist factions might exploit aerial technology to launch disruptive actions.

Platforms like paragliders, UAVs, and quadcopters, along with para-jumping from aircraft, are now restricted. Violators will face legal consequences under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, ensuring strict adherence to the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025