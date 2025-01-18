Aerial Prohibition in Delhi for Republic Day
The Delhi Police have prohibited the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the national capital due to Republic Day celebrations. The ban, effective from January 18 to February 1, aims to prevent potential threats from criminal or terrorist elements. Violations will lead to punishment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
To safeguard the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have banned all sub-conventional aerial platforms over the capital. This measure, effective from January 18 to February 1, is aimed at countering any threats posed by hostile elements.
The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, highlights concerns over potential risks to public safety, dignitaries, and critical infrastructures. Criminal or terrorist factions might exploit aerial technology to launch disruptive actions.
Platforms like paragliders, UAVs, and quadcopters, along with para-jumping from aircraft, are now restricted. Violators will face legal consequences under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, ensuring strict adherence to the directive.
