High-Profile Conviction: Himachal Pradesh Police Officials Guilty in Custodial Death Case

A CBI court in Himachal Pradesh convicted Inspector General Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven other policemen for the custodial death of Suraj, an accused in a gang rape and murder case from 2017. The conviction includes charges of murder and fabrication of evidence, with sentencing set for January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:53 IST
In a significant judicial outcome, a CBI court in Himachal Pradesh convicted IG Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven police officers regarding the custodial death of Suraj, an accused in a notorious gang rape and murder case of 2017.

The court found the accused guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and extortion of confession through unlawful means, citing a detailed CBI chargesheet.

Sentencing is slated for January 27, following a high-profile trial that saw the case being transferred from Shimla to Chandigarh as a measure to ensure impartiality.

