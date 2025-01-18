Major Ganja Bust: Seven Arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, have apprehended seven individuals in possession of a significant quantity of ganja. The arrests took place on Saturday, involving 66.69 kilograms of the contraband, valued at Rs 14 lakh.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Pradeep Shende, the suspects were intercepted in Majholi while transporting the illegal substance sourced from Odisha. The group, which includes three women, was traveling in two vehicles.

The vehicles, both featuring Chhattisgarh registration plates, were seized alongside the accused individuals, identified as Sourabh Khare, Satyakala Khare, Kanchan Thakur, Sonu Burman, Lakhan Burman, Mamta Burman, and Deepak Lodhi. This significant operation was conducted by the local Crime Branch and Majholi police.

(With inputs from agencies.)