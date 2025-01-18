Left Menu

Nagpur Constable's Financial Despair Leads to Tragic Incident

A head constable in Nagpur, Vishal Tumsare, attempted suicide after incurring financial losses in the stock market. He used his service rifle while on duty, leaving a note about his financial struggles. His condition is critical, and Hingna police are probing the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:39 IST
A financial downturn in the stock market led a Nagpur police constable, Vishal Tumsare, to attempt taking his own life on Saturday. The incident highlights the severe stress and devastation caused by personal financial losses.

While on guard duty outside the superintendent of police's residence in Vrundavan, Tumsare used his service rifle to inflict a self-harm injury. The event took place under the jurisdiction of the Hingna police station, around 6 a.m., according to an official report.

Following the incident, Superintendent Harssh Poddar promptly arranged for Tumsare's emergency hospitalization at AIIMS, where he remains in critical condition. A note suggesting his actions were driven by share market losses was found, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Hingna police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

