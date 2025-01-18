Nagpur Constable's Financial Despair Leads to Tragic Incident

A financial downturn in the stock market led a Nagpur police constable, Vishal Tumsare, to attempt taking his own life on Saturday. The incident highlights the severe stress and devastation caused by personal financial losses.

While on guard duty outside the superintendent of police's residence in Vrundavan, Tumsare used his service rifle to inflict a self-harm injury. The event took place under the jurisdiction of the Hingna police station, around 6 a.m., according to an official report.

Following the incident, Superintendent Harssh Poddar promptly arranged for Tumsare's emergency hospitalization at AIIMS, where he remains in critical condition. A note suggesting his actions were driven by share market losses was found, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Hingna police.

